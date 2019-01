OVAKO SE BOGATAŠI BAHATE U DUBAIJU: Kad odu u šoping, ne mogu sve da ponesu, ponose se skupocenim limuzinama, a tek kad im vidite kućne ljubimce... (FOTO)

Hope you all are having a great start to 2017.. don't forget to tag us 👌 nice shot by @tomute333 . . . #richkidsofdubai #richkids #mydubai #luxury #thegoodlife #thefablife #thedream

A post shared by Rich Kids of Dubai (@richkidsofdubai) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:00am PST