KOBILA LIČNOST GODINE U AUSTRALIJI: Mediji cene da ima sve osobine pravog građanina te zemlje (VIDEO)

Relive the day the world's best horse @winx_horse was sold at the 2013 Gold Coast Yearling Sale to Magic Bloodstock, @DKepitis and Richard Treweeke. Purchased by @cwallerracing & @MulcasterBS from @CoolmoreAus as agent for Fairway Thoroughbreds.

📽️ - @SkyRacingAU. pic.twitter.com/x9Yy99T9bt