POČETAK KRAJA EKONOMSKOG SAVEZA SAD I EU: U Briselu su strahovali za automobilsku industriju, a kola su se slomila na avionima!

So we either:

▪️Leave the EU with No Deal, and rely on Trump for a trade deal.

In those negotiations it'll be the $19 trillion GDP vs the $2.6 trillion GDP. Who do you think will set the terms?

▪️Keep the leverage of the 18 trillion market (EU) but with no say.

▪️Or keep both. pic.twitter.com/rhz8LUr91k