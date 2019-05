NIJE NI ZNAO KO GA PRATI: Velika ajkula odustala od ribe i krenula pravo na plivača! (VIDEO)

04/5/19. Two #greynurse #sharks out at #bondibeach here this morning. I got a little worried for a second when it bypassed the #salmon🐟 and followed the #swimmer. Just having a look 👀 . We alerted them with our megaphone just to let them know it was very close 😲. Very small #waves🌊 today. #helpsavesharks #welovesharks #dawnpatrol #shark🦈 #surfers #oceanswimming #oceanswim #sharkspotting #dronepilot #surfphotographer #surfreport

