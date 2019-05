SLIKALI SU SE NA POPULARNOJ PLAŽI, PA SU REŠILI DA SE VRATE GODINU DANA KASNIJE: Ono što su tamo zatekli ih je potpuno prenerazilo, od prirodne lepote nije ostalo ništa! (FOTO)

The REALITY VS The Instagram Photo Part 2 : The second photo is a perfect example of how easy it is to cover up a disturbing reality! This beautiful Pink Beach isn’t so beautiful after all 😭 : Our mission as photographers and influencers is to capture beauty and share it with the world to inspire and motivate people to live happier and healthier lives 🙏🏼 In an effort to capture and share beauty to uplift people we sometimes find ourselves covering up or hiding things that aren’t beautiful or positive 😭 : If we don’t stop covering up plastic, plastic will cover up our world 🙅🏼‍♀️ It is easy to stay quiet and hide the problem, it is hard to speak out and call for action. This problem won’t fix itself, we need to be brave, we need to demand better from ourselves and others 🙏🏼 As influencers it’s our duty!! : This isn’t someone else’s problem, this problem is all of ours! USE YOUR VOICE FOR GOOD 😊🙏🏼 #plasticparadise#earthday#earth#nature#conservation#plastic##plasticpollution#bali#komodo#indonesia#dogood#beach#pinkbeach#mariefeandjakesnow#world#environment

A post shared by MARIE FE & JAKE SNOW (@mariefeandjakesnow) on Apr 30, 2019 at 6:14am PDT