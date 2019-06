IMAMO NOĆNE MORE DA ĆEMO ZAUVEK NESTATI: Evo kako izgleda život u državi koja tone! Izgleda kao raj, ali nije sve tako divno (VIDEO)

Tuvalu. Flying in to paradise and one of my favourite countries in the world. Tuvalu is not an easy or cheap place to reach, but once you get there it is more than worth all of the effort. The Pacific in my opinion is the most beautiful area of the world for beaches and islands, and Tuvalu is at the top due to its tiny size, friendly people and stunning archipelago of uninhabited islands. Coming in to land felt like I was in a dream. This is one place that I have to return to at some point. #tuvalu #pacific #paradise #adventure #adventuretravel #everycountryintheworld #chasing193 #travelswithmydeaduncle #travellerscenturyclub #nomadmania #besttravelled #wonderlust #explore #traveladdict #instatravel #travelphotography

