ANGELA ODLAZI KAO POBEDNIK: Jedna Nemica zauzima važno mesto u Briselu, iako je kancelarka nije gurala (VIDEO)

🇪🇺 Ursula von der Leyen 🇪🇺



EU leaders nominate the German politician for President @EU_Commission.



-60 years old, born in Brussels.

-Graduated as Doctor of Medicine.

-1st woman in history of Germany to serve as Minister of Defence.

-She could be 1st woman to serve as EC Pdt. pic.twitter.com/WkCpKxgO3e