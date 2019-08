OVO JE SELO DUHOVA: Tu živi samo jedan čovek, nekad ih je bilo troje, a onda su mu ubili komšije! (VIDEO)

Three people lived in this village at the start of the year. Then 2 were murdered. Grisa Muntean is now the sole inhabitant of Dobrusa, a Moldovan village that started to empty out after the fall of the Soviet Union. “The loneliness kills you," he said. For company, Grisa has only his animals — 2 cats, 5 dogs, 9 turkeys, 15 geese, 42 chickens, about 50 pigeons, 120 ducks and several thousand bees — amid his former neighbors’ houses, which are vanishing almost as fast as their owners did. “When I work, I speak with the trees,” he said. “With the birds, with the animals, with my tools. There is no one else to talk to.” Click the link in our bio to read more about what it's like to be the sole resident of your village. @laetitiavancon took this photo.

