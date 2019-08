KRVOPROLIĆE NA SVADBI U KABULU, UMESTO VESELJA USLEDIO POKOLJ: Bombaši samoubice ubili 63 ljudi, a ranili 182! Mrtva tela u lokvama krvi leže razbacana po svečanoj sali! (UZNEMIRUJUĆI FOTO, VIDEO +18)

#Afganistan🇦🇫Bleeds Again.

53 Dead,157 Injured (Shia Hazara)

explosion that ripped through a wedding hall in #Kabul ,10days after a car bomb killed 14 & injured145 in the same district #AfghanPeaceProcess ? #US is close to”deal”with #Taliban hints @realDonaldTrump ?What Next? pic.twitter.com/Tq18RcwnEl