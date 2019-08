OVAKAV PAD AVIONA NISTE DOSAD VIDELI: Završili u okeanu, a bili su im važni SAMO SELFIJI! (VIDEO)

Experienced an engine failure off the coast of San Francisco today during a photo formation flight, had to ditch into the ocean. Bobbed around getting hypothermia and stung by jelly fish for 45min. Huge thanks to the @uscg and @sjcspotter for coordinating the rescue, stoked to make it out without a scratch. I’ll put together a full video ASAP.

