The #SoyuzMS14 automatically docked to the aft port of the Zvezda Service Module of the @Space_Station on 27 August 2019, at 03:08 UTC. The uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft transports cargo & Skybot F-850, known as #Fedor a humanoid robot that can be remote-controlled. @roscosmos pic.twitter.com/N6LMHPc87N