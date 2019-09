OVA LEPOTICA JE NAJVEĆA ATRAKCIJA FRANKFURTA: Bela kobila Dženi svakog jutra odlazi u šetnju, a sa sobom nosi jednu važnu poruku (VIDEO)

Arab mare „Jenny“ on her daily walk through Frankfurt. The 22-year-old horse has become popular around the country as „Frankfurts walking mare“ and never caused any incidents since she started her daily walks some 14 years ago. In the afternoon she returns to her stable. #horse#horsephoto#hirsephotography#newsphotography#dpareporter#animal#instadaily#photojournalism#pferd#araber#arabhorse#arabmare#pferde#pferdefotografie#lifeofaphotographer#jennydaspferd#frankfurt#hessen#germany

A post shared by Boris Roessler (@borisroessler) on Mar 9, 2019 at 12:00am PST