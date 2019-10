OVOM MISTERIOZNOM JEZERU JE ZABRANJENO PRIĆI: Meštani u njemu vide spas, a prati ga jedna neobična legenda (VIDEO)

Repost from @godive2000 Mashu lake in hokkaido Made because of volcanic elasticity Here you can see foggy beautiful scape in the morning. #hokkaido #hokkaidotrip #japan #traveljapan #travelphotography #travelinjapan #travelphoto #travel #trip #beautifullandscape

A post shared by korekiyo olive (@retromodernpleymo) on Sep 21, 2019 at 5:37am PDT