MRAČNE TAJNE HITLEROVE PORODICE, OKRVAVIO JE RUKE MNOGO PRE RATA: Bio u vezi sa sestričinom, a onda je ubijena njegovim pištoljem! (VIDEO)

Possibly it's his niece. Noses are strikingly similar. Hitler had 3 sisters& 4 brothers

Angela Franziska Johanna Hammitzsch (née Hitler; 28 July 1883 – 30 October 1949) was the elder half-sister of Adolf Hitler. By her first husband, Leo Raubal Sr she was mother of Geli Raubal. pic.twitter.com/hk0skkfDrs