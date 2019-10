STRAVA I UŽAS U NJU DŽERZIJU: Majka četvoro dece polila dečaka (3) ključalom vodom jer se pomokrio na pod! Naterala ga je da skine odeću i uđe u kadu, a onda je usledio HOROR! (FOTO)

PATRICIA BUCHAN 29YR OLD WOMAN FRM NEWARK NJ>admits dumping boiling water on 3-year-old boy AFTER SHE TOLD HIM TO TAKE HIS CLOTHES OFF AND GET IN THE TUB, HE SAID NO SO SHE DUMPED HOT BOILING WATER OVER HIS LOWER BODY. https://t.co/bAc8FMxOvc