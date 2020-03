TUGA U BELGIJI: Devojčica (12) izgubila bitku sa koronom! Najmlađa među više od 700 žrtava pandemije

#COVID19 updates: 🇪🇸Spain: 9,222 new cases and 849 more deaths in 24 hours, totaling 94,417 cases with 8,189 deaths 🇮🇷Iran: 3,111 new cases and 141 deaths on Tuesday; now 44,606 cases with 14,656 recovered and 2,898 deaths 🇧🇪Belgium: 705 deaths including a 12-year-old girl pic.twitter.com/Evzmlp4Gag