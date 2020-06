20 POLICAJACA HAPSILO DVOJE STUDENATA KOJI SU MIRNO SEDELI U KOLIMA: Razbili stakla, izbušili gume i izvukli ih napolje

UPDATE: BOTH officers TERMINATED. Other officers on desk duty. ———————————————-Their window was broken, their tires were popped. I watched this all unfold in a matter of seconds. The officers seemed to come out of nowhere. Why? I could hear her screaming, asking the same question. There were several cars around and dozens of protestors. Why, this car?? I’m working to get those answers and learn more information about what led to this. This morning, I found out these are #Spelman and #Morehouse students. The young woman is now out of jail. #atlanta #atl #downtown #georgeflyod #blackamerica

