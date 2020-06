OTKRIVENE TAJNE DREVNIH GLEČERA: Večni led sačuvao istoriju čitavog naroda od propasti (FOTO)

The fletching of a c. 1500-year-old arrow ❤️ Melted out at 2000 meters in the Jotunheimen Mountains. This will give us the possibility of identifying the bird species, using ancient DNA 🙂 The other end of the arrow was still stuck in the ice ❄️ The fletching of a c. 1500-year-old arrow ❤️ Melted out at 2000 meters in the Jotunheimen Mountains. This will give us the possibility of identifying the bird species, using ancient DNA 🙂 #glacialarchaeology #globalwarming #climatechange #archery

