ZVANIČNO UTVRĐEN UZROK ATOMSKE EKSPLOZIJE U BEJRUTU: Detonirano 2.700 tona šalitre, zbog banalnog razloga uništen grad!

A massive blast rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Footage shows parts of the port region of the city being levelled by an explosion which sent up a huge mushroom cloud of water. Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reports the blast was in an area where there are warehouses housing explosives. People who caught the blast on camera were filming the scene of a fire beforehand. Lebanon’s health minister says there is a ‘very high number’ of injuries and a large amount of damage. Entire blocks of the city have been left devastated by the explosion. #BeirutExplosion #LebanonExplosion #Lebanon #Beirut

