BAKU HEROJA ODLIKOVAO PUTIN: Najstarija Jutjuberka (98) štrika, priča o borbi sa nacistima i skuplja pomoć za bitku protiv korone!

🎖️ President #Putin awarded State Decoration "For Beneficence" to #WWII veteran Zinaida Korneva aged 98, who raised over 4.5 mln rubles for families of Russian medics who died from #Covid19. She says she was inspired by @captaintommoore. Congratulations and thank you!🙏 pic.twitter.com/7mOzWrFL1x