NAPAD NA AMERIČKU VOJSKU U IRAKU! Snažna ekspolozija presekla konvoj koji prevozi naftu (VIDEO)

BREAKING NEWS: "MASSIVE EXPLOSION ROCKED U.S.-LED COALITION SUPPLY CONVOY IN IRAQ’S BABYLON" No fatalities reported. According to "Sabereen News", a newly-formed faction known as “Saryat Qasim al-Jabbarin” [The Breaker of Titans Company] claimed responsibility for the attack. pic.twitter.com/Wlx8aCnDh4