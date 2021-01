GLASAČI OSTAJU VERNI TRAMPU: Većina koja ga je podržala na izborima, ponovo bi to učinila!

Over the weekend, I did a poll of Trump voters after the storming of the U.S. Capitol. I asked them what was the greatest threat to America’s security. Their top responses: • Socialism: 𝟭𝟲% • The Radical Left: 𝟭𝟱% • Fake News Media: 𝟭𝟱% More findings in this thread… pic.twitter.com/30xfwB0zHm