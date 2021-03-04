Najnovije vesti

SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO NOVI ZELAND: Potres snage 7,3 stepena! Moguć cunami! Pogledajte kako je treslo! (VIDEO)
Foto: Twitter / EMSC

upozorenje

SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO NOVI ZELAND: Potres snage 7,3 stepena! Moguć cunami! Pogledajte kako je treslo! (VIDEO)

Planeta

Zemljotres jačine 7,3 stepena pogodio je Novi Zeland, saopštio je Seizmološki savez SAD, a izdato je i upozorenje za mogući cunami.

Cunami talasi se mogu formirati na 270 kilometara od epicentra zemljotresa, saopštio je Pacifički centar za upozorenje od cunamija. 

NBC njuz penosi da je epicentar zemljotresa severoistočno od Novog Zelanda (istočno od Oklenda), a vlasti ostrvske zemlje su upozorile građane koje žive blizu obale da se što pre popnu na obližnja brda. 

Kurir.rs

NE PROPUSTITE

NOVI ZEMLJOTRES U GRČKOJ Slabiji potres u području Elasone!

GRČKA SE PONOVO TRESLA: Novi zemljotres 5,2 po Rihteru registrovan na dubini od 22 kilometra

SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES OD 6 STEPENI U GRČKOJ: Ljudi u panici istrčali na ulice, osetio se i u regionu! (VIDEO)

Kliknite za sledeću vest

Prijavite se na newsletter.

Svakog dana besplatan pregled vesti na vaš e-mail.

* Obavezna polja

RAZMENA SADRŽAJA

Inicijalizacija u toku...