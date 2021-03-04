SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES POGODIO NOVI ZELAND: Potres snage 7,3 stepena! Moguć cunami! Pogledajte kako je treslo! (VIDEO)

TSUNAMI WARNING: Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in other coastal areas. Stay out of the water. Stay off beaches and shore areas. Do not go sightseeing. Share this information. More info at https://t.co/ccVFYR8001
— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021
NBC njuz penosi da je epicentar zemljotresa severoistočno od Novog Zelanda (istočno od Oklenda), a vlasti ostrvske zemlje su upozorile građane koje žive blizu obale da se što pre popnu na obližnja brda.