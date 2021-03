NAUČNICI ZABRINUTI, OTKRILI NOVI VISOKOZARAZNI SOJ VIRUSA U OREGONU: Ovo nismo uvezli, nastao je spontano, kod nas!

@OregonCovidSeq has been busy the past ~month w/ 572 new genomes now in @GISAID. +5 complete #VOC #B117. As just reported by @apoorva_nyc, worryingly, one of these #B117 samples also contains the spike #E484K, which is a key mutation in #P1 & #B1351 #VOC 🧵1/10 on these & others https://t.co/O7DWH5h2gG