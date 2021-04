OVO JE NAJTRAŽENIJI KRIJUMČAR LJUDIMA NA SVETU: Pušten je na slobodu, a stoji iza mnogih zlodela VIDEO

#VIDEO (with English subtitles) | Broadcast by #UN-sanctioned human trafficker Abd al-Rahman #Milad (Al-#Bija), discussing the smuggling world from #Misrata to #Tripoli, Jabal #Gharbi, & #Gharyan, demanding all to be accountable rather than only pecific smugglers. #Libya (2/2) pic.twitter.com/FUcqohClNa