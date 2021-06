LEPE VESTI Na Javi snimljena dva mladunčeta ugrožene vrste javanskog nosoroga

Good news for Javan rhinos! 2020 marked 20 years since the last Javan rhino was poached in Ujung Kulon National Park – the only place on Earth Javan rhinos are found – and two Javan rhinos were born, signalling hope for the future! https://t.co/Ue0p36XqDI pic.twitter.com/ODXnRbQDzU