REKORDNE TEMPERATURE! I SIBIR SE TOPI Izmereno čak 48 stepeni

Land surface temperature has widely exceeded 35°C across #Siberia, with peaks of 48°C (118°F) near Verkhojansk, 43°C in Govorovo and 37°C in Saskylah https://t.co/WbfHKn4taB #Heatwave #ClimateChange #ClimateCrisis @CopernicusEU @CopernicusECMWF pic.twitter.com/AU4DdbuKrw