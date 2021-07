ŠTA ĆEMO JOŠ SAZNATI? BURAN LJUBAVNI ŽIVOT KAŠOGIJA Druga žena i ljubavnica saznale jedna za drugu tek sad, nije se razveo od prve

THREAD: In early 2018, Jamal Khashoggi was living in exile in the U.S. — lonely, sad and bewildered as he grew estranged from the Saudi kingdom he had served for many decades But then, there was a bright spot. He fell in love. Or at least, he appeared to https://t.co/7RaZRdUVMz pic.twitter.com/VtZ0BY0Qfx