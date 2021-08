TEŠKA NESREĆA U ČEŠKOJ U sudaru vozova 2 poginulo, na desetine povređenih (FOTO)

2 dead, 7 critically and 31 injured Two trains collided near Pilsen : Ex 351 from Munich to Prague and regional train from Pilsen to Domazlice. Source: https://t.co/kISz6aDAlq CC @EuropeByRail @seatsixtyone @_DiningCar @TrainTracksEU pic.twitter.com/13lFsqRAqB