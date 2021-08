DOKUMENT OBJAVLJEN DAN PRE PADA KABULA Stejt department objavio upozorenje američkim državljanima u Avganistanu

State Dept's Overseas Security Advisory Council said Aug. 14: "Repatriation flights are not free, & passengers will be required to sign a promissory loan agreement & may not be eligible to renew their U.S. passports til the loan is repaid. Cost may be $2,000 or more per person." https://t.co/K9bb3xtoYE pic.twitter.com/2pPo3n64dJ