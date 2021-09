GADAFIJE SIN IZABRAO TURSKU ZA SVOJE UTOČIŠTE: Sadi morao da napusti Libiju, a u igri bili i Egipat i Saudijska Arabija!

Hey @nytimes, here's Saadi #Gaddafi released 6Sept. LOOKS remarkably similar to the interviewee in 30July piece. Sure you want to be part of #Putin’s #Libya plan to elect Saif ..without #Saif? If not, PUBLISH THE INTERVIEW's AUDIOhttps://t.co/VzXgRO1OSVhttps://t.co/bwlQwcC6xA pic.twitter.com/VRFB54QYQy