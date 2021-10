ZNAŠ LI KO MI JE VAKCINISAO ŽENU? Guverner u Iranu dobio pesnicu u glavu tokom govora VIDEO

New governor of East Azarbaijan province of #Iran, Brigadier Zeinolabedin Khorram Razavi was slapped by his fellow officer, Colonel Alizadeh from Ashoura corps of #IRGC Ground Force. This happened during his inauguration ceremony! Khorram Razavi was commander of Ashoura corps. pic.twitter.com/UYXjT1xGnW