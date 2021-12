PROZOR U SVET STAR 200 MILIONA GODINA: Poljski naučnici pronašli stotine dobro očuvanih stopa i kostiju dinosaurusa

Geologists uncover dinosaur footprints in Poland #Ecosystem #NoPlanetB #Eco #World #MotherNature [Video]: Hundreds of dinosaur footprints have been found in Polandgiving an insight into an ecosystem around 200 million years agoLocator: Borkowice,… https://t.co/G3p1e1ozkS pic.twitter.com/koGJMJv51T