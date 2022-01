PUŠKARANJE NA GRANICI TADŽIKISTANA I KIRGISTANA: Razmena vatre zbog blokade puta! Slaba granica između bivših sovjetskih republika

🇹🇯⚡️🇰🇬 On the border of Tajikistan and #Kyrgyzstan, fighting took place between border guards in the areas of Tort-Kocho and Chir-Dobo. The Kyrgyz side reported that the Tajiks opened fire from mortars and grenade launchers on the positions of the adjacent side. pic.twitter.com/OM5un9Oqi3