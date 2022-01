PROVEO 20 GODINA U ZATVORU Pušten nakon što je ubistvo priznao NJEGOV BRAT BLIZANAC: Moram da olakšam dušu i molim za oproštaj

Andy Vermaut shares:Chicago man who spent nearly 20 years in prison for murder released after twin brother confesses to crime: Convicted Chicago felon Kevin Dugar who spent… https://t.co/Bq4aQDAgNv Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou pic.twitter.com/2G1aVGwrO2