OVAJ ČOVEK JE PROKOPAO PUT DO RAJANA: Baba Ali je otvorio prolaz medicinskom timu do nesrećnog dečaka

#SaveRayan He is more than a hero, he is an angel that God sent to rescue little RAYAN. His name is uncle Ali Sahraoui. expert in digging wells. all our respect uncle ALI. You ARE A PRIDE FOR HUMANITY THAT THERE ARE PEOPLE LIKE YOU IN THIS WORLD.🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/LWXEJ3D1IU