VOJNI PORTAL O NEMAČKOJ ISPORUCI ORUŽJA UKRAJINI: Daju im sovjetske bacače, jer im je bilo skupo da ih unište! FOTO

#Russia #Ukraine 🇷🇺🇺🇦: #DPR/#DNR has released photos of a captured an interesting VEB RPG-18 single-use AT weapon in #Donetsk. VEB RPG-18s were produced in East #Germany/#DDR between 1978-89 and this one appears to be made in 1988. pic.twitter.com/LtIVEImkiE