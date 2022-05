ČUVENI RUSKI PILOT POGINUO U UKRAJINI Leteo u bombarderu koji je srušen! Radio za Vagnerovu grupu?!

Confirmation: RUS Air Force Maj. Gen. Kanamat Botashev, who came out of retirement to fly, was killed in action over #Ukraine when the SU-25 he was flying was shot down by the #APU near #Popasnaya, #Luhansk Oblast. #Ukraine#ukrainianwar#UkraineInvasion pic.twitter.com/9Ejkduk5Kx