OVO JE TREĆI AMERIKANAC KOJI JE NESTAO U UKRAJINI: Bivši marinac otišao da se bori protiv Rusa, poslednji put viđen kod Hersona

The 3rd American 🇺🇸 who the State Dept has been identified as missing in action in Ukraine 🇺🇦 is a former US Marine, Grady Kurpasi, his wife confirmed to CNN He was last heard from at the end of Aprilhttps://t.co/yMNvbnnK41 https://t.co/khndCg6lPD pic.twitter.com/E80YC5kgzo