DŽINOVSKA RUPA USISAVA AVIONE I HELIKOPTERE: Rudnik dijamanata Mirni misteriozno napušten, a sada Rusi imaju nove planove

The Mir mine is an open pit diamond mine located in Mirny, Russia. The mine is 525 m deep (4th in the world) and has a diameter of 1,200 m. This picture's perspective makes the surrounding town look miniature