STRAŠNI SNIMCI IZ MAROKA NAKON RAZORNOG ZEMLJOTRESA: Sve je u ruševinama, ljudi u panici beže, stotine mrtvih

The epicenter of #Marocco #earthquake was 71km (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 km, the US Geological Survey said. The quake struck at 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT). #moroccosismo #deprem #earthquakes #Sismo #Temblor #terremoto #المغربpic.twitter.com/VP2Sib0Kmy