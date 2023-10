"PRELAZIMO NA POTPUNI NAPAD": Izrael poručio da će biti eliminisani svi koji obezglavljuju, ubijaju žene i preživele iz Holokausta

DM Yoav Gallant visited the Israel-Gaza border today. He conducted an assessment of the current emergency situation at the Re'im Base with IMoD DG, MG (Res) Eyal Zamir, Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman & Gaza Division, BG Avi Rosenfeld & other IDF officials. pic.twitter.com/Ewbsu6Mlnc