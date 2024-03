ĐAVOLJA KOMETA SE PRIBLIŽAVA ZEMLJI Uskoro će biti vidljiva golim okom, a evo kako je sada MOŽETE VIDETI

"12P Pons-Brooks" 12P Pons-Brooks, North of Cochrane, Alberta 20240313T0420Z Image processed in Pixinsight and Photoshop, taken with a Takahashi FSQ-106N, Nikon D850, stack of 43, 40 second, F4.5 images North is up. #12P #12Ponsbrooks #PonsBrooks pic.twitter.com/KFjy9HzH2D