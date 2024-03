KOMANDOSI PADOBRANIMA UPALI NA OTETI BROD: Pogledajte akciju indijskih specijalaca PIRATI ODMAH DIGLI RUKE U VAZDUH (VIDEO)

The culmination of the #AntiPiracy operation involving pirate ship Ruen in the Southern #IOR highlights the commitment of the #IndianNavy towards reinforcing peace & stability, & also to thwart the resurgence of Piracy in the region.#MaritimeSecurityOperations#SAGAR… https://t.co/mokCVlimBz pic.twitter.com/mG3rpjY4Qg