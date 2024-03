ČULI SU SE KRICI, PUCNJI SU BILI SVE BLIŽI: Potresno svedočenje dirigenta koji je trebalo da nastupi u sali užasa u Moskvi (VIDEO)

Moscow, Russia ❗ Big Black Bavovna 🔥🔥🔥💨 The roof of the Crocus City Hall is on fire, according to local media. Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow: what is already known? 🟥 At least 3 people in camouflage opened fire during a concert of the Picnic group. 🟥 There are… pic.twitter.com/6Xo1SPaU3p