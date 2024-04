"PUTINE, POMOZI NAM!": Ljudi u Orsku opkolili glavnu zgradu, traže odštetu zbog poplava, na licu mesta i SNAGE BEZBEDNOSTI (VIDEO)

A crowd in Orsk 🇷🇺 chanting “Putin help us!” 👉 Putin doesn’t care about you. He has embezzled the money that could have helped you & sent the rest to occupy-🇺🇦 where he uses your sons as cannon fodder. 🔥Be inspired by the Lenin statue in the video & overthrow your government. pic.twitter.com/IZr27XM15Q