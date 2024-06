#Ukranian ultranationalists who used to live in #Crimea “We will go to Crimea, and we will take Belgorod and Rostov!” Shura Ryazantseva call sign “Yalta” was #KIA , she stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would take Crimea, and then move on to #Belgorod and #Rostov pic.twitter.com/FWOkVEE8dX