EKSPLOZIJE ODJEKUJU, VATRA SE ŠIRI! Rusi uništili važnu ukrajinsku tačku: Sve se treslo, nestala je struja (VIDEO)

Summary for the Morning of July 6, 2024 (Published at 06:57) Overnight Strikes: - The Russian Armed Forces (RFAF) launched strikes using "Geraniums" against facilities in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, Krivoy Rog, and Dnepropetrovsk region. - A significant UAV raid targeted Sumy,… pic.twitter.com/cBGxALrmfH