Ukraine updates: East of Toretsk, the 🇷🇺 breakthrough has continued to expand. Most of Zalizne, Pivnichne, and Niu-York are now under 🇷🇺 control. 🇺🇦 forces in eastern Niu-York will have to withdraw to prevent encirclement. Defences here have held since the start of the war. pic.twitter.com/qp8jgw4T3e