GORELI I NEBO I ZEMLJA! Zabeležen najtopliji mesec u ISTORIJI MERENJA: Oboren je rekord, stručnjaci izdali STRAŠNO UPOZORENJE

🌡️ New daily global average temperature record. As anticipated, the #CopernicusClimate ERA5 preliminary data show that Monday 22 July was the warmest day in recent history, at 17.15°C, breaking the records from 21 July 24 and 6 July 23. Read more: https://t.co/FCDXtIadxn pic.twitter.com/WxfcjXF8hl